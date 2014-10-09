Infographic: See Where In Canada Your Favorite Pop Culture Exports Come From

The U.S. has long enjoyed catching the runoff from The Great White North’s overflowing talent pool–in every crevice of pop culture, from acting to singing to comedy. Now a new infographic reveals the many provinces of Canada from which its more high-profile exports hail. Created by Cheap Flights, A Pop Culture Lover’s Guide To Canada shows you where Seth Rogen, Rachel McAdams, Lorne Michaels and many more call home, and offers some info about each region. If some of it looks familiar, though, it’s because it’s cheaper to film movies in various locations around Canada, so that’s what you’ve been seeing instead of “New York.”

H/t to Visual.ly



