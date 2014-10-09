Nissan Invites People To “Chase The Thrill” With Treadmill-Enhanced Virtual Reality Experience

Visitors to the Nissan Europe stand at the Paris Motor Show are being offered a chance to become a rollerblading android by playing “Chase the Thrill,” a new VR experience powered by Oculus Rift.

A collaboration between digital specialist D2NA/DigitasLBi France and London-based production company Unit9, “Chase the Thrill” was conceived both to bring alive key features of the Nissan Juke and push VR to its limits, its creators claim.

The idea was inspired by the recent Nissan Juke TV ad “Tested to Thrill,” Jean-Baptise Burdin, creative director at Digitas LBi explains.

“It came out of discussions with TBWA for a 360 degree campaign for the Nissan Juke. We saw an opportunity to create an experience for people to feel the excitement of driving and set out to do so an innovative way that would really get their hearts beating,” he says. “We wanted to work with Unit9 because of their experience in VR and their directors who understand both interactivity and storytelling–two skills which are hard to find combined.”

One of the first decisions to be made was just how the user would interact with the VR experience. The team was keen on a treadmill–allowing the user to walk and run while wearing a VR headset–and chose WizDish: an omnidirectional treadmill platform with no moving parts (other than the user, who moves on the spot while connected to sensors and wearing wears specially designed shoes).





The concept for the experience, in which the user becomes a rollerblading android chasing a Nissan Juke, was developed in partnership with the team at Unit9.

“The vision was for a Blade Runner-esque simulated city environment that would pick up cues taken from the TV ad, such as the distinctive red neon,” Henry Cowling, creative director of Unit9’s specialist Unit9 VR division, explains. “The android itself is inspired by the design of the car with elements of the brand and model an integral part of its DNA.”