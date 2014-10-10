Perrier Returns to Advertising’s Hand-Painted Roots, with Its “Inspired By Street Art” Campaign

The billboards on display in most major cities and highways across the country are almost entirely the result of digital printing or vinyl wrapping. This makes sense. Brands want their messages before the public eye as quickly as possible.

Perrier, however, has temporarily returned to the hand-crafted origins of advertising. The brand has collaborated with Colossal Media, the world’s largest hand paint mural and outdoor advertising company, to create a “street art collection” for its latest round of bottles.





Three accomplished street artists were enlisted to design bottles for the project: Kobra, a Brazilian known for his technicolor V-J Day mural in Times Square; Harlem-born, Parisian-based artist JonOne, whose street art is inspired by Jackson Pollock and Matisse; and Japanese artist Sasu, who paints soft florals in harsh urban settings. In addition, Colossal artists hand painted 10 outdoor billboards in New York, Chicago, and L.A., based on Kobra, JonOne, and Sasu’s designs.





Each mural took approximately two weeks to create. Patterns based on the bottle art were developed in the studio and burned onto butcher paper with an electric pen. Meanwhile, a color expert mixed the paints by eye. Next, the paper was taken to each mural location and “pounced”–i.e. transferred–to the wall with charcoal, creating an outline of the image. Pairs of artists then used sharpies to draw out the image. Finally, painting commenced. The larger murals took six days to paint in full. Some of the work even required the artists to lay flat on their backs, Michelangelo style. The results are eye-catching on their own, but they become even more so, once you realize how much effort was required to make them.