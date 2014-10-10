The New Habit Challenge: Will Working From Home For A Week Make Us More Productive?

My laptop and a cup of coffee–that’s all I really think I need to start my workday.

And I’m not the only one. According to the Census Bureau, more than 13 million people in the U.S., or 9.4% of the American workforce, worked from home at least once in 2010.

In fact, a recent survey of business leaders at the Global Leadership Summit in London found that 34% of leaders said more than half their company’s full-time workforce would be working remotely by 2020.

Meetings can happen over Skype or Google Hangouts, and you can stay constantly connected to your coworkers in company chatrooms like Slack or have one-on-one conversations on instant messengers, so staying connected and getting work done is easier now than it was a few years ago.

But will people still get their work done with all the distractions and temptations of home around?

Some studies say yes. In 2013, Stanford University conducted a study by randomly assigning employees at a call center to work from home and others to work in the office for nine months. The result was a 13% performance increase by those working from home.

And there’s a strong business case for it too, the same study found that the company estimated that they saved $1,900 per employee on furniture and supplies over nine months