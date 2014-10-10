10 Words And Phrases That Are Killing Your Cover Letter

For creative writing, Joyce Carol Oates got it right when she advised, “Be daring, take on anything.”

But when you are trying to make a good first impression on your future boss, concision and confidence sets a qualified applicant apart from one who doesn’t sound sure of her own experience.

We’ve scrutinized corporate-speak, and begged office jargon offenders to end the madness.

It’s easy to use these common fluff phrases in writing that’s trying too hard to impress. Read your work out loud, and these meaningless filler words will reveal themselves; then, it’s time to start cutting.

Using “I think” or “I believe” weakens statements. “For these reasons, I believe I would be a great fit at your company.” If you only think you’re right for the job, why should the hiring manager be convinced? Owning your words is intimidating if you’re used to softening every phrase, but it isn’t pushy–it’s an exercise in clarity.

Similar to “I think,” feeling something in writing makes your message weak. “I feel confident in my abilities” becomes “I am confident.” And hey, you sound confident!