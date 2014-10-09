Greenpeace Campaign Forces Lego To End Partnership With Shell

Earlier this summer, Greenpeace launched a campaign to encourage Lego to end its long-standing partnership with Shell Oil. The environmental group’s heart-wrenching video “Everything is NOT Awesome,” in which the peppy movie theme is transformed into a sad ballad and Lego figures are slowly drowned by a creeping black ooze, seems to have had the desired effect .

The toy company has ended its partnership with Shell, but was sure to not credit Greepeace, likely in an effort to discourage others from using their toys of creativity and joy as instruments of guilt and tears. In a statement, Lego president and CEO Jørgen Vig Knudstorp said, “The Greenpeace campaign uses the Lego brand to target Shell. As we have stated before, we firmly believe Greenpeace ought to have a direct conversation with Shell. The Lego brand, and everyone who enjoys creative play, should never have become part of Greenpeace’s dispute with Shell.”

But! He continued, “We continuously consider many different ways of how to deliver on our promise of bringing creative play to more children. We want to clarify that as things currently stand we will not renew the co-promotion contract with Shell when the present contract ends.”

Does anyone else want to believe someone on the Lego board gave an impassioned version of Emmet’s “Special” speech?





“You don’t have to be the bad guy. You are the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe. And you are capable of amazing things. Because you are the Special. And so am I. And so is everyone. The prophecy is made up, but it’s also true. It’s about all of us. Right now, it’s about you. And you . . . still . . . can change everything.”

Maybe it’s just us.