How To Find The Right Group Of Mentors (That’s Right, Group)

Those seven words have shaped my business, and the culture my team and I have put in place. I can’t take credit for them. My father-in-law, who is also my business’s original investor and one of my valued mentors, provided me with those wise words. He found the mantra in Stephen Covey’s best-selling book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, and it’s become the backbone of his companies.

When I started my company 14 years ago, I didn’t realize the importance of having mentors to share advice like this. I thought I had it all figured out. Maturity and failure made me realize I was wrong.

So a few years after starting DocuTAP, I began compiling my Mount Rushmore of mentors. My father-in-law is my George Washington. A traditional businessman, Jan Schuiteman started a number of companies organically, reinvesting profits, and nurturing his teams along the way. Schuiteman made me realize how much company culture matters.

Each of my mentors have made me feel uneasy at times, pushing me into uncharted waters, or to lead in a way that doesn’t come naturally. That uneasy feeling means your mentors have your best interest in mind.

To that point, Schuiteman has walked away from million-dollar investments if a relationship was in jeopardy. He’s unwilling to allow people to take advantage of him, and he senses which relationships have longevity and are worth investing in. That story of decision-making speaks to his character, and it’s something I’ve tried to model.

Friend and serial entrepreneur Robb Corwin plays a good Thomas Jefferson. Corwin built 30 companies by the time he was 40 years old. Robb reminds me to be intentional with every decision I make. “We only have 168 hours in a week,” he says. “If we’re intentional, we can make the most of our time.”

My spiritual leader is my Abraham Lincoln. Pastor Greg helped me build a spiritual foundation for my life. He encouraged me to study God, and through Scripture reading, I’ve learned how to focus on building that essential foundation. Fittingly, Pastor Greg helps keep me honest.