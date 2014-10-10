Open Explorer Is A National Geographic For Remotely Operated Vehicles

Remember discovery? I don’t mean finding the latest indie rock bands or articles you might like on the Internet. I’m talking about the word in its original, pre-buzzword sense: Exploring unknown parts of the physical world.

The age-old practice is being revitalized by a budding online community–and their pet robots.

Open Explorer is a website where hobbyists and scientists can chronicle expeditions conducted using small robotic ROVs (remotely operated vehicles). The project is an offshoot of OpenROV, the Kickstarted submersible vehicle from 2012 that made undersea exploration accessible to enthusiasts by lowering the cost of the components to under $1,000.

“This whole thing has just gotten out of control,” says David Lang, cofounder of OpenROV and Open Explorer. The popularity of the device led to a flood of new DIY expeditions, as the ROVs are being sent into under-explored parts of the ocean to conduct scientific inquiries.

This offshoot of the maker movement has turned undersea exploration from a specialized scientific endeavor into a DIY weekend project for anybody who wants to virtually explore the ocean, 95 percent of which is still unexplored. “All of the sudden, you don’t need a big NSF grant or to be a NatGeo explorer to go out and discover something,” says Lang. “You just need to be curious.”

Each entry on Open Explorer is a geotagged timeline that documents a given expedition in Storify-like fashion. As you scroll down through the timestamped blocks of text and imagery, the adjacent map adjusts to show the expedition’s geographic movements. The idea is to not only give explorers a platform for sharing and collaboration, but a place to connect with donors who will fund their adventures.

“There’s this sense that everything has been discovered,” says Lang. And that there’s only a few people who get to be explorers. And they are National Geographic people. And everyone else just gets to read about their stories later on. I think that’s an unfortunate myth. There’s so much left to discover, especially in the ocean.”