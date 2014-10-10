Productivity Hack Of The Week: Manage Online Distractions

While browsing the web can be infinitely helpful, lurking in the dark recesses of the Internet are tons of distracting websites just waiting for you to cruise by.

While some might argue that taking a Facebook break is actually good for you–

psychology researcher Shelly H. Carson believes for example that distractions can take you down interesting pathways you hadn’t expected–it’s still pretty clear that there’s only so much time you could spend on the site before you officially deem it a complete time suck.

So to help you get off Facebook–or Reddit, or Twitter, or any other site you browse when you just don’t want to do work–here are a couple free tools to help you maintain your online distractions.

For an idea of how you’re actually spending your day, check out RescueTime Lite, an app that runs in the background while you work on your computer or smartphone.





The tool tracks each second you spend on applications and websites and gives you weekly reports and data based on your activity. In using the tool you’ll begin to notice time-wasting trends and just how much time you spend not being as productive as you thought.

Once you know how much time you actually spend screwing around online you can decide how much you want to cut that down.