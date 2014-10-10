The Trouble With Design Thinking

In a new book out this week, Fahrenheit 212 cofounder Mark Payne exposes the perils of design thinking. This user-centered approach to solving problems has been employed by companies all over the world. But in How to Kill a Unicorn, Payne argues that the way many companies execute design thinking today falls short. “Design thinking is awesome, but it’s not enough,” he says in an interview. “It’s 100% effective at 50% of what is needed to actually get an innovation to market.”

The Myth of Design-Based Problem Solving

In the early days of Fahrenheit 212–which now designs ideas for everything from Middle Eastern banks to personal lubricants–strategy teams were spinning grand visions that weren’t going anywhere. “We know how hollow that feels, that pang of, ‘Oh my god, we’ve got something huge,’ and seeing it not happen,” Payne says. “You end up feeling like a hamster on a wheel.”

His team members immersed themselves in the needs of users, employed traditional design problem-solving, and found that their great ideas were still dying in the client pipeline as they made their way up the rungs of approval.

For one early client, the Fahrenheit team devised a grooming product for men: a shaving cream that slowed the regrowth of beards, allowing a shave to last longer. It was perfect for guys who hate shaving. But on the business side, it was a disaster. The company in question didn’t have the technology to make the idea a reality, which would’ve required millions of dollars in research and development. Plus, a shaving product that reduces the demand for shaving products didn’t fly with the client. The seemingly brilliant idea was DOA.





Payne realized ideas that design solutions for the user are still as unlikely to reach market as those created through any other method. “Design thinking in the hands of brilliant designers does really good things,” he says. “When it’s air lifted into other contexts, it produces a lot of heartache.”

In other words, placing too much emphasis on one side of the design equation had invited its own struggles–the most glaring being that without a viable business strategy built right into an idea at the outset, great ideas that benefit consumers would never reach those consumers.