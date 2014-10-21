Get Your Earplugs Ready: The Worst Uses Of Sound In Branding

Just as sound is one of the most powerful tools we have to tell a story, the wrong sound is one of the most powerful ways to kill one. Simply put, sonic trash is any sound that diminishes your experience because it’s wrong to you. As the multiple Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer puts it: “Get rid of the shitty sound. Life’s too short.”

In January 2010, Frito-Lay debuted a 100% biodegradable bag for its SunChips brand. The bag was designed to cut down on landfill waste, but it completely polluted the sonic landscape of customers and anyone within earshot. A Facebook group called Sorry But I Can’t Hear You Over This SunChips Bag sprang up and gathered more than 44,000 fans. In a report about the bag, an enterprising television reporter for CBS found that, when shaken, the bag registered 100 decibels, louder than a lawn mower (90 decibels), a motorcycle (95 decibels) or a subway (94 decibels)–the reporter even shook the bag on a subway platform, and it cut through really loud sounds there. SunChips sales dropped every month, in year-on-year measurements, from the moment the bag debuted. Frito-Lay tried to add an adhesive to the material to cut down the sound. But 10 months after announcing the bag, Frito-Lay said it was scrapping the crinkly nightmare. At least we know all of those bags broke down quickly in landfills.

Sound is never neutral. It always tells a story, and sometimes it’s not the story you intend. You ignore it at your peril.

The Oxford psychologist Charles Spence famously discovered how the crunchiness of chips and crinkly-ness of packaging influences perceptions of flavor and freshness, but SunChips took it several steps too far. It’s a reminder that sound is never neutral. It always tells a story, and sometimes it’s not the story you intend. You ignore it at your peril.

The noisy SunChips bag is an example of what I call sonic trash. It’s a complete disregard for sound in storytelling. And in the case of the noisy bag, the wrong story was louder than the one Frito-Lay set out to tell. Other sonic trash can involve sound inserted in the wrong place or sound inserted solely for the sake of filling space when what’s really called for is silence. It’s Nissan’s weird digital doodle at the end of its ads that means precisely nothing and doesn’t make humans feel anything but advertising. It’s the aggressive score in the otherwise stunning 2013 movie Gravity, about a chaotic accident in space. The film is painstakingly accurate about the way things work in orbit, including the fact that you can’t hear explosions or metal shredding or glass shattering. One of the effects of losing sound in a situation where people have come to expect it is that they look for visual answers to what’s happening (next time you’re at an ATM that doesn’t beep, notice how much you lean in and pay attention to the screen). Instead of letting that disconcerting silence drive really violent scenes in Gravity, the filmmakers stuff the vacuum with strings and music meant to convey the emotions of Sandra Bullock’s character. Scoring to her emotions might make sense in a regular film, but this is not a regular film. Just as you start to wrap your head around the physics of a pivotal scenes, the score rudely insists you pay attention to how it all makes Sandra Bullock feel.

We’ve all been yanked out of a story by a misplaced film sound or song. Think of Hammer rapping “Addams Groove” over the 1991 remake of The Addams Family; P. Diddy rhyming over Jimmy Page’s “Kashmir” riff on “Come with Me” for 1998’s Godzilla remake; Limp Bizkit rap-rocking “Take a Look Around” for 2000’s Mission: Impossible II. These films shoehorn in pop icons with their own stories, which don’t align with the stories the filmmakers are trying to tell.

You’ve also heard what it sounds like when marketers try to get away with a lie. In 1987, Nike and its ad firm Wieden+Kennedy featured the Beatles’ “Revolution” in a sneaker ad. There might have been a time when Nike was an upstart rebel company, but that time was long gone by 1987. They paid $500,000 to license the song, but hard-core Beatles fans and the band’s remaining members themselves were incensed. Through their record company, Apple, the surviving Beatles sued the shoemaker for $15 million. George Harrison said in a statement: “Every Beatles song ever recorded is going to be advertising women’s underwear and sausages. We’ve got to put a stop to it in order to set a precedent. Otherwise it’s going to be a free-for-all.”

The band and the brand later settled out of court–the terms were sealed. And Nike eventually stopped running the ads.