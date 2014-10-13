6 Buddhist Principles That Will Help You Be A Better Boss

Think of your top inspirations for building a company and leading your team: Steve Jobs, Larry Page, Richard Branson are sure to make the cut. Probably not Buddha.

But Shambhala Buddhist teacher and author Lodro Rinzler makes a case for infusing Buddhist principles into the workplace in his new book The Buddha Walks Into the Office.

Lodro Rinzler

“You don’t have to be Buddhist to practice meditation,” Rinzler says. “My task is to make it acceptable to anyone regardless of where they’re coming from. It’s just you and your mind.”

In part three of his book, Rinzler lays out a six-point roadmap that leads toward more compassionate leadership. “These are monastic teachings from back in the 1800s,” Rinzler says. “I can’t even imagine how they’d apply in a monastic setting because they’re so apt for today’s corporate world. The idea here is how can we manifest the compassion of Buddhism.”

“When we encounter the speed and aggression that often exists in workplace scenarios, we counter it with spaciousness. It’s a little like meditation jujitsu where the more people become aggressive, the more you become spacious. There’s a sense of playfulness you infuse in your activities and you don’t take things so personally. It’s seeing other people’s anger and not fueling that fire.

“For me, it comes down to separating the idea that our spiritual life and home life are different than our work. It’s not like we walk into the office and our mind shifts. If we’re forcing ourselves to do that, it’s like we’re living dual lives and that drains us long-term. The more we take a holistic perspective of our work, the better–and the more we relate to others based on our personal lives, the better.”

“True is based in the Buddhist logic around our inherent state. In Shambhala we talk about this as ‘basic goodness.’ We believe that underneath all our layers of confusion everyone is basically good–they’re not basically messed up. When your coworker is annoying you or there are obstacles at work that seem insurmountable, it’s coming at this from the point of view of believing in your own basic goodness and the goodness of others. It’s having conviction in other people’s capabilities.