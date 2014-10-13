Meet The Revved-Up Brothers Designing The World’s Best Cars For Jaguar And Ford

Growing up in Scotland, all Ian Callum wanted to do was draw cars. Soon enough his younger brother, Moray, was into the same thing.

Such passion and persistence has sure paid off: Today Ian is design director at Jaguar and Moray is Ford’s VP of design. That means you’ve almost certainly seen their work zoom past on the road. For this episode of Power Couples, our host Yael Cohen Braun caught up with the brothers Callum at the Concours d’Elegance car show in Carmel, Calif. Take a look to learn what keeps Ian and Moray racing to do the best work they can.