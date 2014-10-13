“If You’re Afraid, You Have No Chance”

The inspiration you need to better lead and manage your team has been with you all along–you just might need to pull out an old college textbook or two for a refresher.

Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO of mobile security company Location Labs, calls on a range of academic disciplines for new perspective on becoming a more effective leader. Interestingly enough, “business” isn’t a subject on his syllabus–instead, he looks to Greek classics, philosophy, and psychology.

Tasso Roumeliotis

“To really understand how things that might seem small now will change things permanently, I consider one of the first disruptions: agriculture. People went from small communities of hunters and gatherers to city-states. You start having specialization of labor, you have free time, and with free time that generates creativity. If you move along other aspects of disruption, things like when people started writing–look at just what effect the freedom of thought and having extra time on your hands did from an innovation perspective, that was immense.

“The steam engine, the printing press, these are all various examples of changes that were permanent changes and also caused other disruptions. That’s what you should be studying if you’re an entrepreneur, because those are the things that have impacted how human beings live their lives.”

“When you’re in entrepreneurship, one thing I recommend is to read the stoic philosophers: Seneca, Marcus Aurelius, and Epictetus are my three favorites because there are guaranteed to be some ups but there are very much guaranteed to be very low lows in your company, so you need to manage them internally. For me that’s studying stoicism. Stoicism is not about being negative–it’s about when bad events happen, how you interpret them internally.”

“As an entrepreneur, you’re managing three key stakeholders: your investors and board, your team, and your customers. I would say, and my investors might hate me for this, but the last two are the most important. You need to have a committed team that believes in what you’re doing. Otherwise your products won’t be worthy and therefore your customers won’t be happy.

“From a psychology perspective, it’s understanding what drives both happiness and motivation, and it’s picking the right kind of people. I’m a big believer in giving as much autonomy as I can–letting people pick who they work with, what projects they work on, when they can finish it. Give the autonomy and decisions to your team.”