Glitch Or Art: NBA 2K15’s Face Scan Fails

Gamers are really excited about a feature in NBA 2K15 that scans their faces and transposes the image onto the basketball-playing characters. It can actually work pretty well .

It can also fail beautifully.

A thread on the stalwart gaming and video site NeoGaf has collected various “failed” face scans. Spotted by Nerdcore, it’s a gross parade of misplaced features, discolored globs, and monstrous, cartoonish mugs. Some look like rendering mistakes from bad angles or movement during capture; others look like they were manipulated by the gamer who put a different image over their face (like that of a skull) or bopped around intentionally.

Though there are plenty of places online devoted to uncomplicated enjoyment of video game glitches, we have to consider–is it art? It looks like the particularly ornate mash-ups exhibit some creative technique, which makes them approach unquestionably artistic territory. But basically, they look cool. And it’s cool that glitching–deliberately corrupting digital information to manipulate its visual outcome–is so embedded in our daily life, it’s popping up in a basketball video game.

Long live the new flesh. Good-bye, selfie.