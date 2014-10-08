Hulu May Cut Back On How Many Ads It Shows Viewers

Hulu could cut down on the number of ads that show up during commercial breaks on its subscription streaming service.

The New York Post reports that Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins is considering the change for Hulu Plus. The report, which cites an executive close with the company, sounds far from definitive, but such a change would address growing complaints from subscribers who shell out $8 a month.

Hulu has taken an innovative approach to video ads in the past. In 2012, it surprised the industry by charging advertisers only for ads that viewers watch to completion, allowing users to swap out irrelevant advertisements for alternative commercials.

As a result of its ad tech, Hulu is able to roll far more ads than other advertising networks without a noticeable drop-off in engagement. According to comScore’s video rankings in March (the latest report to include Hulu in the advertising category), the streaming service played an average of 82 ads per user. In contrast, Google, which claims a much wider audience reach, showed an average of 27.5 ads per viewer.