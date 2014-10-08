Today in Tabs: Working On My Tabs

Seems like everybody’s putting in work , getting matt.cash , chasing that paper . Atlantic deputy editor Alexis Madrigal is following Felix Salmon down the post-text rabbit hole to Fusion . “There was nowhere else I could expand my vision of the future,” explained Madrigal, which sounded weirdly familiar … Media Twitter was quick to react:

Big ups to my pal @alexismadrigal on the new gig! Congrats dude! Great get by @vicenews! — mat honan (@mat) October 7, 2014

‌ ∧∧ ／⁀｜

（｀ω‘) ／ ｜

（ -つつ@／ ｜

ゝ,,⌒)⌒) ｜

┳し’┳し’┐ ｜ ／l、FUSION

┻┳┻┳┨ ｜nyc ｡ ７

┳┻┳┻┨ し media

―┻―┻┘ しf_, ) — Cooper Fleishman (@_Cooper) October 7, 2014

Maybe I can start paying attention to @TheAtlantic again. #newsbiz — NYTFridge (@NYTFridge) October 7, 2014

Meanwhile hundreds of tech writers stampeded toward @ThisIsFusion, desperate not to be left behind. I guess if The Atlantic’s Ello page suddenly goes dark, we’ll know who was running it.

Also Today in Work: Taylor Lorenz is leaving the Daily Mail for Business Insider. Tabs beloved former home on the web Newsweek announced that it’s profitable, which makes me think that maybe I was the reason it wasn’t profitable before. Steven Levy told us he was moving to Medium many months ago, when we were young and innocent, but he has finally done it. Hey guys. Hey. The search for THE P L A N E is back on. If you had been #amwriting a little harder maybe you’d be signing your $10m three book deal at age 25. Maybe you need a woman to do your work? But why won’t more women work in tech? wonders GoDaddy’s awful CEO. Julie Ann Horvath can answer that dumb question for free. You can’t hire Adaptive Path anymore, anyway. Their black turtleneck budget is being paid in full by Capital One from now on.

Last night I had a nightmare that I had a great new idea for a messaging app. — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) October 8, 2014

Is this the most stylish man in tech? It’s not for him to say whether he’s an Indian Space Christ; that’s for others to decide. If the Silicon Alley 100 is representative, he’s certainly the most stylish man in New York tech, at least. Meanwhile, if you think the place you work has America’s Top Office Dog, enter here and prove it. (Business Insider employees please note: Henry Blodget is not eligible.) Are you looking for a creative internship in Galway? Have you considered the art of the sandwich?

Sex work is work, and Matter has an incredibly good #longread about what sex work is like now, for some people. Last week I said something kind of offhand about Matter showing what you can do with an unlimited budget and no need for revenue, but let me clarify that those same conditions can also produce, for example, The New Republic, so I do mean it when I say I admire what they’re doing over there.

“You know Apple is run by men when they call it an iPhone 6+ and it’s only 5.5 inches” – @karaswisher #VFSummit — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 8, 2014

Let’s Play Point / Counterpoint: Buzzfeed has advice from Lena Dunham. But why does it “look as if she had been eating from a tub of potting soil?” Lit-minstrels Thug Kitchen go ahead with their book launch despite criticism. Promoter Daniel Power‘s defense of the white Hollywood “thugs” may not be the corrective he had in mind. “15 Guys Explain Why They Date Women Over 30” / “13 women explain why they date men with the Bubonic Plague.” The best thing about NYC in the fall / is the declining piss smell.

Today’s Truly Terrible Tab: “California’s Sexual Consent Law Will Ruin Good Sex for Women” argues this horrific libertarian tab in Reason Magazine, which is very bad normally but rarely sinks to such depths of execration. “The reality is that much of sex is not consensual — but it is also not non-consensual. It resides in a gray area in between, where sexual experimentation and discovery happen,” writes Shikha Dalmia, to which I can only respond: Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope.