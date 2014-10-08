Microsoft, Google Partner With Code.org To Get 100 Million Students Coding

With a goal of introducing 100 million students worldwide to coding, big tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, are partnering with the nonprofit Code.org in a new crowdfunding campaign.

Code.org’s program, called Hour of Code, aims to provide one-hour online computer science tutorials to 100 million students from all grades and train 10,000 computer science teachers around the world. Currently, according to Code.org, 90% of schools do not offer courses in computer science and coding–a valuable skill in the job market.

Code.org launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campain for the program, and it is looking to raise $5 million in total–half of which will be made up of matching funds from participating tech companies and donors like Bill Gates and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

[h/t The Verge]