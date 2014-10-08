Join Us For Live Coverage Of Apple’s October Product Event

It’s been a a month since the epic media event at which Apple unveiled the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch. Today, it confirmed the recent report by Re/code‘s John Paczkowski that it’s going to hold another event next Thursday, October 16.

This one’s going to be smaller in terms of the sheer number of bodies in the audience: Apple is holding it on its own campus rather than at the far more expansive Flint Center at nearby De Anza College. And if the company intends to announce anything remotely as newsworthy as its first watch, it’s successfully holding the best-kept secret in Apple history.

But it seems likely that the October event will outdo the September one in terms of the quantity of new products which will shortly be available for purchase. There should be updates to the iPad Air and iPad Mini, for one thing. The official rollout of OS X Yosemite, which the company first previewed at its WWDC keynote in June, for another. And with any luck, there will be something in the way of new Macs–like the long-rumored retina iMac.

I will be at the event and will live-blog it starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on October 16. I’ll be joined by some of my Fast Company colleagues for color commentary. And by you, too, I hope.

You can visit our live coverage page here. If you go there now, you can sign up to receive an email reminder when the live blog begins.