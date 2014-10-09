How Did We Ever Take Care of Babies Without Robotics? (And Mechatronics!)

When it comes to buying baby gear, parents generally get what they pay for. Shelling out $700 for a luxury stroller buys you smooth operation and beautiful design, whether it’s a chassis pop-up Peg Perego, Orbit Baby, or a one-step fold UppaBaby Vista 2015. But now there is new option aiming to make all those look like umbrella strollers: robotics.

Rob Daley

A company out of Pittsburgh called 4moms is cranking up a line of robotically engineered juvenile products. With six products and accessories on the market and another four rolling off the production line in 2015, 4moms hopes to make parents’ lives way easier than perhaps they deserve to be. If you’re a parent whose kid already grew out of infanthood, read on with jealousy.

First some, terms: 4moms products involve both mechatronics–that react to their users–and robotics, that take actions on their own. Introducing this electronic gadgetry to the baby crowd involves changing the perception that parents–some less tech inclined–have of robotic products. “This idea of humanoid robotics is really nothing more than a fantasy,” says Rob Daley, cofounder and CEO. Named for the moms who formed the first focus group, 4moms is working to put a user-friendly face on its robots.

the Origami Go

“To build a universal robotic machine adaptable as a human being is massively complicated, insanely expensive, and doesn’t solve real problems for people,” Daley says. “Instead we’re building a special-purpose machine that solves a very real problem for consumers.”

One special purpose any parent would love to outsource: folding and unfolding baby gear. Consider the Origami, a power-folding stroller that sells for $850, which the company points to as the pinnacle of its engineering. Push a button and it folds itself up. The battery charges as you stroll, powering nighttime running lights, a phone charger, an LCD monitor with an odometer and speedometer–in case speed becomes an issue–and a manual override, if you happen to be observing Shabbat. A lighter and less expensive version will be out soon, the Origami Go, at 16 pounds with the same one-touch button operation.

Also there to save your back and your sanity: the ridiculously easy-to-operate playard called the Breeze. (A playard is often referred to as “Pack ‘n’ Play,” which is the brand name for Graco’s product.) It opens and closes in two electronic seconds flat, no wrestling required. The company’s first car seat buckles into an anchor and proceeds to install itself and check that it is safe and sound.

The best seller is the mamaRoo, a novel bouncy seat that sways and rocks with a motion reminiscent of how parents hold their babies.