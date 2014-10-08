Google Now Will Now Remind You When Your Bills Are Due

Out of the current crop of virtual assistants that fit in your pocket, Google Now is far and away the most useful thanks to its ability to contextualize information from your Calendar and Gmail to send you alerts when you actually need them. (Keep trying, Siri!) And this week, Google Now introduced a new feature that makes it easier to keep track of which phone/Internet/education loan bills are actually due.





Simply say, “Okay, Google. Show me my bills.” Then, Google Now will comb through your Gmail and surface any bills lying around in your inbox, as well as when you have to pay them. While setting up bill reminders in advance was already a feature, this makes it easy to double check and make sure you didn’t forget to pay.

Unfortunately, the new feature is only available for mobile users (iPhone owners can take advantage of Google Now through the Google app), so you won’t be able to talk to Chrome on your desktop. Still, it’s a nice little reminder system to have, especially if it means staying in the good graces of Comcast and never having to deal with a customer service rep.