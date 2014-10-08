Nicholas Hoult Joins Jaguar’s Team of Celebrity Super Villains

As we all know, for every super secret agent there’s a collection of brilliant minds supplying him (and for Jaguar’s purposes, it’s always him) with the latest intel and technology. The same can be said for the bad guys, apparently.





Looking very Hank McCoy, X-Men star Nicholas Hoult joins Jaguar’s Good To Be Bad campaign as a nefarious Q-like character, the tech genius behind the evil deeds of previous stars Ben Kingsley, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Strong, who all turned bad for the Super Bowl.





Director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech) returns to once again stylishly hit all the stereotypical notes of the evil villain. Wrecking havoc, world domination, it’s all here. Hoult also stars in a few short films about the carmaker’s test process. The only thing missing the rising crescendo of diabolical laughter.