History of Apple in Under 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Steves Jobs and Wozniak lived the original Silicon Valley creation myth when they built the first Apple computer–basically a funky circuit board encased in wood–at Jobs’s parent’s house in Cupertino in 1976. In this week’s Brand Evolution, see how they went from geeky garage dwellers to creating the most successful tech company in the world.

