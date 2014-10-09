What Your Energy Level Means For Your Productivity

It’s probably no surprise to you that when your energy is low your work suffers, but too high energy (constant interruptions and deadlines) can kill your productivity too.

Since 2003, Theresa Welbourne, founder of eePulse, Inc., a leadership consulting firm, business professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been studying energy levels of business leaders through regular surveys. To date, she’s accumulated more than a million data points.

According to the most recent report, 82% of business leaders aren’t working at their optimal energy level. Of the 540 participants, 61% said they were working below their best energy level, while 21% reported working above their optimal energy level. The findings are problematic to Welbourne, who notes that research from hundreds of thousands of people shows optimizing and directing energy drives high performance and growth.

“The things we taught people as tried-and-true leadership and management [methods] just don’t work anymore,” she says. “If you’re creating an environment where people can’t focus and do their work, that affects productivity,” she says. We spoke with Welbourne to find out what causes this disconnect, and what can be done to fix the problem. Here’s what she suggests:

“Energy reflects performance,” Welbourne says. Because energy fluctuates, Welbourne suggests regularly checking in with your leadership team, asking two questions:

Where are you on energy? Where are you at your best?

If you know how they’re doing, it gives you good insight into how the rest of the organization is doing, she says.

Being above or below your optimal energy rate can cause problems. Leaders who are constantly interrupted are in an over-energized state that leads to loss of productivity and burnout, Welbourne notes. On the other hand, leaders working too far below their optimal energy level often avoid challenges and are bored.