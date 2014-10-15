Nest CEO Tony Fadell On Why Jetsons-esque Connected Homes “Just Don’t Work”

Kicking off Fast Company’s Innovation By Design 2014 Conference , Fast Company Executive Editor Noah Robischon hosted an intimate chat with Nest CEO Tony Fadell. The designer behind the original iPod , Fadell founded Nest in 2010 as a way to make our homes smarter . In front of a packed audience, Fadell talked about the future of the connected home, Google’s $3.2 billion buyout of Nest, the importance of getting design details right, and whether or not Fadell might be Google’s big Android boss someday. Here, four insights from the CEO who wants to change how we live:

When most people envision the connected home of the future, they imagine a big glowing button on their wall, connected to some HAL-like artificial intelligence that can do everything: raise your blinds, make your coffee, turn on your TV, and so on.

Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company

“That’s not the right way to think about it,” Fadell says. “People don’t buy platforms. They buy one product at a time that somehow differentiates itself from every other product in their life. And then they move onto the next one. And the next one. You need to make standalone, great products, and if they can eventually all talk to each other 10 or 20 years down the line, then great. “

That’s why Fadell thinks a Jetsons-like vision of the future of the connected home is bonkers. “The people who are pitching those kinds of products, it amazes me,” Fadell says. “They just don’t work.”

Many people assume that search giant Google bought Nest as a way to gather information on people in their own homes as well as online, but Fadell says that there’s actually no data overlap between Nest’s data and Google’s.

“All the data we’ve gathered are kept on Nest’s own servers, it doesn’t mingle with Google’s at all,” Fadell says. “That was well-understood by Google well before we signed the deal.”

Nor was it about a $3.2 billion paycheck.