Contratados: A Yelp To Help Migrant Workers Fight Fraud

Every year, more than 100,000 Mexican migrant workers are recruited to travel to the United States on temporary employment visas (and many more arrive unofficially). They find themselves with little ability to research whether promised wages and working conditions will actually be delivered. In some cases, fake job recruiters even collect application fees from prospective workers, only to disappear without a trace.

“These prospective migrant workers have a great necessity to get work in the U.S.,” says Sarah Farr, a project coordinator with Centro de los Derechos del Migrante or CDM. “There’s really no information available to them that allows them to verify if this is a real job offer or not.”

To help level the playing field, CDM created Contratados, a platform launched last week to let migrant workers share Yelp-style ratings and reviews of their experiences with different recruiters and employers.

The idea evolved out of a Facebook page run by a fraudulent recruitment agency. The agency had been routed out, but scam victims reappropriated the comments section to share information about their experiences with other employers and recruiting agencies.

“This Facebook page had since been abandoned by whoever had been administrating it and had since been used as a community bulletin board where workers were sharing information,” says Farr.

CDM, a non-profit advocacy group based in Mexico City, found that while prospective migrant workers often don’t have computer-based Internet access at home, many do have at least rudimentary web connections through cellphones or at Internet cafes.

“What we found was that most people, especially the younger generation, had access to basic Internet via either a pretty basic feature phone–often times it wasn’t a smartphone–or via Internet cafes,” says Farr.