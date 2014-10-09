3 Time-Wasting Social Media Habits You Need To Stop Immediately

Do you know what the biggest threats are to successfully integrating social media into your daily marketing strategy? Is it the ever-booming number of competing voices on these platforms? The outdated posting habits? Inefficient engagement practices? An abundance of adorable kitten videos?

All of the above are trick questions because the answer is that they’re all threats. These things are all time-wasters, and they don’t just make your social media marketing less effective–they make all of your marketing less effective.

Some of the best things about using social media when you’re off the clock are also some of the worst things about trying to use it as a marketer–it’s virtually designed to waste your time. This means that when you’re integrating social media into your marketing, you have to unlearn everything you know about how to use it properly. You have to learn to get rid of the time-wasting habits.

So, where do you start?

On networks like Twitter, you can scroll through your feed without interruption until your laptop battery dies. It’s like staring into an open refrigerator–you’re looking for something though you don’t know what, so you just keep staring until you snap out of it. That’s lots of fun as a consumer, but wildly impractical as a marketer with plenty else to do.

The trick to neutralizing the hypnotic distraction power of social media is compartmentalization.

First, divide and conquer your feed. Create Twitter lists so you can pay attention to the right groups of people at the right time, and set time limits for yourself. Unless you make it your full-time job, you will never be able to read every single tweet in your timeline. So decide in advance how much time you can and will dedicate to catching up.