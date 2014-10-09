Gold On The Go

Assay on Wheels® (AOW) is the only mobile precious metals recycler in the world. We were founded in 2011 to create a convenient, transparent solution for the precious metals business-to-business recycling market, and would not be where we are today without the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. We save our clients time and money by driving to their location, assaying their precious metals using our patented high-tech process while they watch, and paying them out on the spot.

What is assaying and how does the process work?

Assaying is the process of analyzing a metal to determine the quantity and quality of gold, silver, or other metals. The process begins with melting metal in an induction furnace. Next, a sample of the molten metal is taken and analyzed, using X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) technology, to determine the metal content (percentage of gold, silver, etc). Once the metal content is determined a bar is poured and weighed to determine the quantity of metal contained based upon the content of the sample. We then ship it a refiner where it is processed into pure gold that can be used to make coins, jewelry, or even the electronic circuits inside your smartphone.

What was the motivation behind making Assay on Wheels® a mobile business?

We wanted to create a better solution for the secondary precious metals market based on a platform of speed, convenience, security, and transparency.

Why did you select the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?