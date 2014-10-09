6 Steps To Improving Your Current Employees’ Soft Skills

Let’s face it: Soft skills like critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability are necessary for all employees to have. However, the majority of attention in the management world has been focused more on hiring employees with those skills than developing them in current employees.

The term “soft skills” refers to skills like collaboration, problem solving, conflict resolution, and communication, which have more to do with how you act than what you know. Much of the time, these soft skills have to be seen “in action” and can be difficult to objectively measure (unlike technical qualifications, which can be tested).

However, when you look around your own office, it is usually fairly easy to find those employees lacking soft skills. They are the ones unwilling to accept any kind of change, the ones unable to properly manage subordinates, and the ones constantly upset about one thing or another (whether in their professional or personal life).

What should a manager do with employees lacking these skills? Fire them? Just put up with them? Why not help them develop the skills?

During the past 25 years, various research has shown that emotional intelligence (EI), a key part of many of these skills, can be developed and improved (unlike IQ, which is static). This is great news for managers, because EI has been shown by expert and researcher Daniel Goleman to be twice as important as cognitive abilities in predicting outstanding employee performance.

So if it is possible to dramatically improve the key predictor of employee success, how would you go about it?

Soft skills can’t be learned by just studying about them. They have to be learned through a process of change that can be difficult and uncomfortable at times, but it can have dramatic effects on your company’s bottom line. The following six-step process is a basic overview: