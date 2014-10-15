When You’re In Charge, Power (And Testosterone) Corrupt–No Matter How Honest You Are

Now a team of researchers in Switzerland has completed an experiment that demonstrates the intoxicating effects of power, even for leaders who initially start out being honest. And–pay attention all men in charge, everywhere–they also showed that higher testosterone levels amplified a leader’s willingness to make corrupt decisions.

It’s not easy to answer the question of why sometimes leaders make decisions to benefit themselves and not the greater public good, though researchers have tried. One problem is that it’s hard to say whether power causes a person to become corrupt or whether naturally corrupt people are more attracted to positions of power.

The team, from the University of Laussane, designed a series of experiments to disentangle these ideas. They employed a variation of the famous dictator’s game, which is often used in social psychology experiments. They first put a random group of subjects in charge of a pot of money, and gave them the choice of how to distribute the funds among themselves and their anonymous “followers.” They were given a few options: a default choice for how to divide up the pot with a small benefit to the leader, a “pro-social” choice that distributed funds evenly, and an “anti-social” choice that allocated the leader a much greater share. Some were also given a “very anti-social” choice.





The catch was that the more a leader took for himself, the more the pot “leaked” money; a leader who took the same share as his subjects maximized the overall amount of money available. “We…made it inefficient for the leader to profit,” says study author and professor of organizational behavior John Antonakis, in a video explaining the experiment.

To Antonakis, the results were clear: “Power corrupts. When given more followers or more choices, leaders were more likely to take an anti-social decision,” he says. In the most extreme example, where each “leader” had three followers and four choices for dividing up funds (pro-social, default, anti-social, and very anti-social), 80 percent of decisions went for either the anti-social or very anti-social allocation.

“Power acts like some sort of drug that blocks leaders from feeling guilty when they take an anti-social decision,” says Antonakis, who reported the findings with his collaborators in the journal, The Leadership Quarterly and created the video shown above.