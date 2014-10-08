4 Techniques For Developing Mindful Working Relationships

Between us, there’s an answer. This doesn’t just mean that we are more likely to find a solution to our working challenges if we work with other people than if we work against them. It also means that none of us individually has the answer, especially when we think we do. The only solutions that will really work out for us, and others, are those that don’t belong to any of us. Really workable solutions arise only in the silent space that none of us owns, that exists silently between us.

When we each get off our righteous working platform, we can be free to see what the best outcome really is and not just what we think it is or would like it to be. The best working relationship is the same as the best any other kind of relationship: no relationship.

The idea that the best form of anything can be no form of it might sound strange, but this is actually our natural life state, which mindfulness can help us to reach. Life is richest when it isn’t limited by the small print of conditions or ideas, when it’s just life. We live best when we just live, and we work best when we just work, and this means working in such a natural state of flow with our fellow workers that we aren’t even aware of having a relationship with them because we are flowing together.

A key part of all of our lives is our relationships with other people, and this is particularly true of our working lives. How well we work with other people–whether they are technically above us or below us or on a par with us in our working pecking order–will have a huge effect on how happy, fulfilled, and productive we and our working partners will be.

Here are a few ways we can work mindfully and therefore productively, happily, and harmoniously with all of the people we work with–our employees, employers, and fellow working travelers.

Whether we realize it or not we are part of a much greater reality than our individual selves and working with and for other people can be the best way to realize this. We don’t need to conduct office romances to work with other people in a state of optimal co-operation and unity! Being mindful helps us flow with the people we work with rather than constantly collide with them.