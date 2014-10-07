Facebook Will Deliver Highly Targeted Ads To Third-Party Apps

Audience Network ads will come in three formats: banner, interstitial (full screen with a prompt), and “native” (which, Facebook says, are designed to “fit seamlessly”).





The social network claims early partners have already seen higher rates of engagement. Walgreens increased its reach by 5% and click-through rate by four to five times. HarperCollins boosted its ad impressions by 16%. Meanwhile, game developer and advertiser Machine Zone said the network helped it lure in new players while decreasing the cost per app installation.

In April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg characterized app install ads as one of its best performing ad products, driving more than 350 million installs up until then. It’ll be interesting to see their impact now that Facebook, which has highly specific demographic information on its users as well as their interests, will roll out such ads to third-party apps.