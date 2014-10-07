The BBC Unites Pharrell, Elton, Lorde, One Direction, And Other Luminaries For “God Only Knows” Video

The BBC has brought together 27 internationally renowned artists–including Pharrell Williams, Elton John, One Direction, Stevie Wonder, and Kylie Minogue–to perform a special re-working of the Beach Boys’ classic “God Only Knows.” The three-minute promo, produced by London ad agency Karmarama broke across BBC TV, radio, and online networks October 7 at 8 p.m. London time.

The BBC’s first pan-channel broadcast, “God Only Knows”–performed by the so-called Impossible Orchestra–was conceived to mark the official launch of BBC Music: an ambitious new music strategy. However the track will also be released as a single in aid of the charity BBC Children in Need.

“Our audiences are very clear in their passion for music and that’s why BBC Music exists: to create, curate, and celebrate music–for the love if it,” Bob Shennan, Director BBC Music explains.





“The ‘God Only Knows’ campaign demonstrates the pulling power of the BBC with world class talent and the huge diversity of genres that it supports,” Karmarama Executive Creative Director Sam Walker adds. “It was unbelievable that so many artists agreed to take part and help us create a campaign that hopefully demonstrates the amazing power of music” (the line-up includes: Brian Wilson, writer of “God Only Know,” Sir Elton John, Pharrell Williams, Lorde, One Direction, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Jake Bugg, Emeli Sandé, Chris Martin, Kylie Minogue, Paloma Faith, Florence Welch, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Dave Grohl, Alison Balsom, Martin James Bartlett, Danielle de Niese, Nicola Benedetti, Eliza Carthy, Baaba Maal, Jamie Cullum, and Jaz Dhami, along with the Tees Valley Youth Choir and the BBC Concert Orchestra).

Brian Wilson

The promo was directed by Francois Rousselet, represented by Riff Raff.