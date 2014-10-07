Death To Corporate Speak! Why You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Parlance

This week, corporate word abuse was taken to a new level. As Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer notes in this week’s episode of The 29th Floor, yogurt slingers Chobani and a consultant named Dov Seidman are battling in court over who owns the word “How.”

Brands are trying their hardest to rewire the way you speak–renaming products, what we call ourselves at work, and even how we think about ourselves as customers. And you shouldn’t play along. Jason tells you why in the above video. You’ll never order your Starbucks coffee the same way again.