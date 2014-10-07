Yahoo Lays Off Several Hundred Engineers in India

Yahoo is slashing hundreds of engineering jobs in its India Software Development Centre (SDC) but is offering jobs in the U.S. to some of the affected workers.

Reports conflict as to how many employees will be laid off, but the consensus seems to be somewhere between 400 and 600. Bloomberg claims as many as 40% of the laid-off employees will be offered jobs in the U.S., but Quartz puts that number at less than 5%. We reached out to Yahoo to clarify and will update this post when we get a response.

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo’s CEO, famously began her tenure at the company by eliminating telecommuting, insisting employees work from Yahoo offices. This may be an extension of that philosophy on a global scale. As Mayer said in an email to employees announcing the telecommuting decision, “We need to be one Yahoo and that starts with physically being together.”

The SDC operates as a branch of Yahoo’s global engineering efforts; Yahoo India, a separate entity which focuses on editorial content, sales, search, and support, will not be affected.