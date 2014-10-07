America’s Biggest Municipal Bond Insurer Accidentally Dumps Data To Internet

Customers of America’s largest bond insurer reportedly got an unpleasant surprise: As the result of an IT mistake, their account balances, account numbers, and other private data were posted to the Internet… and indexed by Google and other search engines for the whole world to see. Security reporter Brian Krebs claims a misconfiguration of servers at the insurer, MBIA, led to more than 225 pages of account and routing numbers, balances, dividends, and account holder names being posted online. This information belonged to local governments across the United States who purchase municipal bond insurance and investment management products through MBIA.