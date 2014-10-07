Google Now Counts Reddit, Blogs, Social Media As News Sources

Wonder why the online community Reddit is suddenly showing up in Google’s “In the news” search results section? Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the Internet,” and other non-traditional news sources like blogs and social media certainly play a large role in how we talk about current events, and Google is trying to adapt.

“We are always working to give our users the best possible answer to their question. That might come in the form of a video, a press release, a blog, a photo, a social media post or a news article,” a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land.

While we can tell you why Reddit is appearing as a search result, we can’t figure out why How to Raise a Jewish Dog— a humorous book written by rabbis in Boca Raton–is the photo accompanying the article. And a search for theTSA resulted in a Reddit post titled, “F*** you, TSA.” Clearly, there are still a few kinks Google needs to work out.