10 CEO Traits That Determine Future Success

Capital seems to be chasing companies these days. More and more businesses are having checks waved in front of them at breathtaking valuations, and new deals are announced at a frantic pace.

With the abundance of easy money available to growing companies, there is a danger of business leaders taking growth capital for granted and losing sight of the leadership attributes necessary to meet the challenges inherent in scaling their companies.

Having seen numerous instances where the quality of a company’s leadership is its greatest indicator of future success, our team spends about half of their time evaluating promising leadership. Here’s some advice to CEOs based on the traits we look for before committing our time and capital.

Obvious as this may sound, it is surprisingly common for CEOs to tell you they are targeting Fortune 1000 companies and in the same breath describe the small and mid-sized companies they are pursuing with the same techniques (or vice versa). A CEO with clear, consistent customer segmentation and go-to-market strategies is a must.

CEOs need to know their personal and team’s strengths and weaknesses and use the information productively to hire people with skill sets that will buttress the capabilities they lack. No CEO has all the required skills. The ultimate test is that a CEO should be willing to ask him/herself every quarter, “Am I still the best person to run this company?”

Many CEOs don’t like to hear bad news. They hide it, they ignore it and they don’t want to share it with their board or investors. Some even tell employees “don’t tell me, just fix it.” CEOs must not worry about creating a perception of weakness or believe that they must fix problems on their alone. They need to assess quickly, involve the necessary people and resources, and perform triage immediately.

Small and mid-sized business CEOs need to keep in mind why customers would buy their product or service as opposed to their competitor’s. They have to understand how and why their company delivers demonstrably better value to their customers than their competition. Great CEOs are road warriors, visiting customers and constantly testing their buyers to uncover why they win, why they lose and how they can improve.