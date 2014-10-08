Watch Old Baseball Cards Come To Life As A Stop-Motion Fastball In This Animated GIF

It’s the Major League Baseball postseason, which is the one time of the year when people outside of New York and Boston are actually paying attention to baseball. This even trickles down all the way to Reddit, where a user going by the name of u/Cardinal_FpS posted one of the more creative animated GIFs we’ve seen lately: a stop-motion animation that, using an assortment of baseball cards from the late ’80s and early ’90s, shows a mash-up of 24 stars including Nolan Ryan and Jack Morris going through the full motion of a pitch, from wind-up to follow-through.

The animation blew up on Reddit, leading to an extended conversation among Redditors about the best way to display this sort of GIF–the original image moves slowly enough that viewers can make out each player’s name and the brand/year of the cards (looking good, 1987 Topps series!), while a user going by u/acxswitch sped up and stabilized the image by cropping the cards to make for a more seamless transition. All of which makes for an exciting way to revisit some nostalgia for America’s pastime in the few brief weeks when people actually care about the game almost as much as football.