The Cities With The Latest Bedtimes, According To Jawbone

Jawbone, the maker of the Up fitness-tracking wristband , just published another study that looks at the sleep habits of Up wearers across the United States. This time, the goal was to figure out which cities went to bed the latest and compile all that data into an interactive map, which you can check out here .

So, who stays up the latest? Surprise! It’s Brooklyn, with an average sleep time of 12:07 a.m. Manhattanites stay up pretty late, too, with an average bedtime of 11:55 p.m. Maybe everyone is watching Scandal or something.





Other party cities have similarly late bedtimes:

Miami, FL (Miami-Dade County): 11:54pm

Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic County): 11:53pm

Las Vegas, NV (Clark County): 11:49pm

New Orleans, LA (Orleans County): 11:47pm

On the other end, the places that sleep the earliest are the Hawaiian islands Maui and Kauai, with bedtimes of 10:31 p.m. and 10:33 p.m., respectively. (Which, quite frankly, sounds great right about now.) Clearly, no one’s getting enough shut-eye.

Check out the rest at Jawbone’s blog.