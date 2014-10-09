Will The Future Of Sports Reporting Include Sports Reporters?

Derek Jeter was one of the most guarded athletes around the press, and his post-playing career now seems devoted to pushing the press away even further. Last week he announced a new site, The Players’ Tribune , a website where pro athletes can share their thoughts, feelings, and stories directly with readers, rather than through a reporter’s lens.

The Players’ Tribune

The Players’ Tribune launch raised big questions for established media–most notably, what does sports journalism look like if athletes decide that reporters are dispensable? But this isn’t the first time those questions are being asked. A company called SportsBlog has been doing roughly the same thing for two years, providing a platform for NBA, NFL, and other leagues’ players to communicate directly to fans. It is currently the 21st-biggest sports site, according to comScore. And its success–and limitations–say a lot about what the future of sports journalism holds.

SportsBlog is the brainchild of Roy Dano, a former New York investment banker who lives in Nashville. He launched it in 2011 as a place where most of the content would be written by fans, similar to the initial business model of enormous sites like Bleacher Report and SB Nation. Both those sites had been accused of profiting off of fans’ free labor, though, so Dano also instituted a revenue-sharing model for his most active writers.

But by 2013, Dano realized the site needed a surer way to drive traffic, and something to give it credibility amid the noise of armchair sports sites. So he tapped into pro athletes’ collective annoyance with the media, and offered them their own platform–and complete creative freedom. “There is so much manipulation in media, and a lot of athletes are skeptical,“ says Dano. It’s not as if athletes are deprived of public forums, but the blogging platform offered something that social media doesn’t: a way to tell long, detailed stories. If an athlete wasn’t interested in writing their own posts, no problem: One of SportsBlog’s 15 employees would simply interview them, then write the post in the athlete’s own words. The player would then post the link on their various social media platforms, driving traffic to SportsBlog.

Dano first approached the men’s major leagues, but didn’t get anywhere. “There was interest, but the bigger leagues are a bit more cautious and guarded with how they adopt things,” he says. So he decided to focus on the WNBA, a league that could benefit more from the publicity. “The WNBA was really receptive,” says Dano. “Once we broke that ice, that validated things. We had one good partner, and they talked to their colleagues in the other leagues.” There are now about 40 WNBA players using the service, the most from any league. “Just about every player idea that we’ve gone to SportsBlog with, they’ve accepted and helped out with,” says WNBA Players Association director of operations, Pam Wheeler.

Current and former NBA and NFL players soon came on board as well. Since last October, SportsBlog doubled the number of blogs it hosts, to 20,000. (Most of those are written by fans.) It averages about 8 million unique visitors a month.

Is this the future of sports journalism–cutting out reporters, so players can talk straight to fans? A quick scan of the latest posts reveal some editorial challenges. Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams recently wrote about being a father, and began his post this way: “This season is going really well (2-1 is a lot better than 1-2).” His teammate Justin Forsett wrote about his faith, and begins this way: “I’m glad to say this season is going great.” For critical fans, that won’t exactly replace ESPN. In fact, it’s hard to find a post that feels news-making or otherwise unguarded, though some writers, like WNBA player Layshia Clarendon, write long and personal posts that will no doubt appeal to their biggest fans.