U.K. Crackdown On “Revenge Porn” Could Mean 14 Years In Jail For Offenders

[Base Image: Rose Carson via Shutterstock]
By Peter Wade1 minute Read

Posting sexually explicit pictures of a former romantic partner on the Internet without the person’s consent–a practice known as “revenge porn”–could carry a 14-year prison sentence in the U.K., prosecutors said Monday.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service released guidance for prosecutors, saying they can indict someone for the practice using existing sexual offense laws or, in some cases, child protection laws.

“Revenge porn” photos are frequently posted along with the victim’s personal information, such as name, address, and social media profiles, NBC reports.

