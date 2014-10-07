If All Of These Idiots Are Voting, Shouldn’t You?

According to the guy in this new Rock the Vote ad, women will never be as smart as men. “I know they think they want equal pay, and they think they want the same rights as men, but their minds are just being poisoned by feminism. It’s our responsibility to protect them from themselves. Especially when they’re menstruating.”

It’s a bit of obvious trolling, but with a point: people like this exist and they’ll be voting for political candidates that support their views. Rock the Vote and agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners New York are using that scary premise in this new #CareLike Crazy campaign aimed to motivate young people to vote in the U.S. mid-term election on November 4.

The ads introduce us to a fine collection of eligible voters, some who think young people shouldn’t be allowed to vote, some who won’t let a bunch of “kids whining about their student loans” ruin his business, others who don’t see the point of environmental issues since “the end of the world is coming and everything will be engulfed in flames” anyway. According to a recent study on this year’s midterm elections, 77% of 18- to 29-year-olds don’t plan to vote. The challenge issued to young voters here is, if you think these people are crazy, imagine how crazy it is not to counter their votes with your own.





As sad and frustrating as the current political climate of ever-increasing hostile partisanship is, it’s a smart way to use extreme views in a positive way. While all the percentages, polls, and blathering pundits can make it all appear pointless, using the batsh*t among us helps make the act of voting less abstract and more crucial to anyone with a shred of common sense.