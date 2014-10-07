New Google+ Chief Promises To Focus On The Social Network’s Best Feature: Photos

When Google+ head Vic Gundotra suddenly packed his bags and left the company he had been with for seven years in April, the future of Google’s meandering young social network was cast into doubt. However, in an interview today with Re/code , new Google social media chief David Besbris says that G+ isn’t just alive and kicking–its best features are now high on the priority list.

Here’s a small excerpt from the interview by Re/code‘s Kurt Wagner, which is wholly worth your time:

Of all the social products you have, where does Google+ fall in terms of your priority list? Very high. Photos, Hangouts, Google+ — I’d say these are my top three priorities. The Google+ app you see out there today is used by hundreds of millions of users, it’s actually something I use every single day with my friends and family and my interests, talking about photography and my unnatural affection for little squirrels and things like that. So I’m a passionate user of these things.

One of the little-known strengths of Google+ is that it is one of–if not the –best repositories for the hundreds of photos eating up space on your phone. Unlike Dropbox or Apple’s iCloud, Google+ gives you unlimited storage. Google+ is even smart enough to organize and cluster all your photos coherently into Stories–say, your summer 2014 trip to the Philippines.

Best of all, syncing photo uploads is super easy once you install the Google+ app. (Lifehacker will walk you through that and then some here.) The fact that Besbris says it’s a priority is a great news, even if you don’t regularly use Google+.

Read the rest of the Re/code interview here.