Product Bootcamp Week Four: Shopping For Ruby Gems

Learning to code is difficult. Duh. But it’s hard to distill why that is. After spending a week devoted to Ruby on Rails, I can best describe the climb to code literacy as “grueling”–but the promise of actualizing our Rails proficiency is exciting. After four short weeks of 9-5 classwork, we’re finally bringing our website projects to life.

While we haven’t yet mastered HTML and CSS, the focus now is on back-end connections linking pages and server requests. “Seventy percent of getting apps to work is understanding the app communication cycle,” says HFC Academy instructor Ricky Reusser.

Think of it like a massive box kite: It looks cool laid out on the ground, but if you want it to fly, you need to erect the frame. If one strut is in the wrong place, the whole kite goes down. Those struts are the framework between what you click on (firing off a request to the server) and whether the framework is set up so that the response from the server makes sense. Even if your kite just turns left instead of right, it’s still broken. And your website products only get one chance to make a first impression.

Despite the heartbreak that comes with breaking your site (again!) and rooting around StackOverflow for a similar problem, it’s incredibly empowering to see a site come alive. Any amateur can crudely knit their website together with HREFs, but Rails lets you walk into the wide world of sessions.

There are two simple ways for websites to carry data from one page to the next. The first is form data, which you have to specifically command the website to carry over to the next page. The second is data tacked on to the URL, which you’ve seen when you click on an article from social media–that junk cluttering the address bar tells the website how you got there. Both of these methods work, for better or worse.

Using sessions allows you to store some temporary data on the server. This is necessary when you want to do something like, oh, sign in to a site. Security adds a whole new layer to the website onion, one that requires just the right nimble code stitching throughout your pages to make sure it authenticates and that the user has signed in correctly before displaying personal data. If you used data tacked on the end of a URL, someone could crack the pattern and brute force their way into your data.

That’s because the HTTP that the Internet runs on is stateless, in which you send static requests and the page only loads information that is returned as a response from the server. The page won’t change until you interact with it.