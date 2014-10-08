The Case For A Personalized Career Coach

Why is it that we will hire a contractor to help us renovate our homes, a personal trainer to whip our bodies into shape, a tutor to help our kids who are struggling in math–yet when it comes to our careers, we think we need to figure it all out ourselves?

With a demanding career and two children under the age of two, public relations professional Dawn Sullivan said she felt like she was drowning. “I was trying to do it all and I was finding it incredibly challenging,” says Sullivan. “I’m one of those Type A people and I felt like I wasn’t doing any of it well enough.”

The stress got so bad Sullivan once asked her husband to take her to the emergency room because she thought she was having a heart attack. “It turns out it was an anxiety attack,” she says.

You’re not paying a therapist to simply listen to you. Your [career] coach should be able to give you tools, tips, and techniques that deliver real results.

Sullivan was ready to resign from her post as managing director of a public relations firm when her bosses asked whether she would like to try hiring a career coach. The idea of consulting a coach to help her figure out her work-life struggles had never occurred to her.

Sullivan expected her coach would immediately begin to ask about her career and what she thought she should be doing at the company. Instead, he surprised her by asking about her personal interests, likes and dislikes, what got her excited, what made her feel fulfilled, and what she felt challenged by. “It was a lot of introspective thought on me as a human being and not necessarily career first,” says Sullivan.

She went back to her bosses and changed her job description to allow her to spend more time focusing on those tasks she found personally fulfilling. “Now, I’m doing something that I really love and that I’m really good at,” says Sullivan, who has since been promoted twice, and is now senior vice president at .

You don’t have to be ready to head out the door to seek advice from a career coach. Anyone who is struggling with some aspect of their career can benefit from having access to an outsider’s perspective, says Gina London, a former CNN correspondent and anchor who now coaches business professionals around the world to improve themselves through better communication.