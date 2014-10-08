How Many Of These Abstract Movie Posters Can You Guess?

Can you recognize the poster to The Godfather without Marlon Brando stroking a cat? Or A Clockwork Orange‘s poster without Malcolm McDowell getting all droogy with his knife? Or Jurassic Park’s poster without a dinosaur?





I’m guessing you can. Film the Blanks is an experiment by designer John Taylor that abstracts famous film posters down to their core elements, while stripping away elements that might easily identify the film like logos, fonts, actors, and faces.

What’s amazing is just how identifiable famous movie posters can still be even after they’ve had all of their details stripped away. Great design is often about the details, but what Film the Blanks also makes clear is that great design is about the the interplay of shapes and colors that make our brains light up even before our eyes can resolve the details at all.

Check out some of the abstract posters in the gallery above. How many can you recognize?