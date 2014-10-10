10 Inspiring Personalities Who You Should Follow On Twitter

But even once you’ve mastered your skills our guides on maximizing Twitter reach, finding more followers, retweets, and clicks, you still need to build your list of smart people to follow.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration in your daily life, or trying to find your voice online, these tweets give us teachable, personable gems among the Internet din.

Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly)

Chemaly has written about gender in politics, media, and society for the Guardian, CNN, TIME, the Nation and more. Many of her tweets give pause–and as a journalist on gender, race, and politics, the knack for finding new angles shows in her social media presence.

John Maeda (@johnmaeda)

The former president of the Rhode Island School of Design brings together art and computer science. Now a design partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Maeda champions the intersection of STEM and art. Follow him if you like your tech tempered with artistic insights.