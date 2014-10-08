Why We Need To Create Before We Can Innovate

As a young Masai boy living on the southern border of the Nairobi National Park, Richard Turere’s job was to guard his father’s cows from nightly lion attacks. It was boring, tiresome work, and he wasn’t always successful at it: one night, lions killed his family’s only bull.

The Masai community had a systematic way of dealing with the lion problem–what we might call their best practices. Village boys stayed awake at night to watch the cows, and when too many cows were lost, a group of Masai warriors hunted the lions and killed them.

But Turere wasn’t satisfied with the status quo. He didn’t relish the killing of endangered lions–but he wanted to sleep at night. So he gathered his supplies–a car battery, a solar panel, and some bulbs from a broken flashlight–and he began to design, to innovate.

We all know that innovation is the key to business success in today’s cluttered marketplace. But traditional business thinking shrinks from innovation, because it has no way of de-risking bold ideas. “If no one has done this before,” the executive asks, “why should we take a chance? Why not just wait until someone else tries it, then jump on board if it works?” Needless to say, this isn’t a recipe for innovation, but for stagnation.

It’s also a recipe for a lot of dead cows.

Turere had only himself to convince when it came to the value of creativity and invention. Entire companies, obviously, can be harder to inspire. But the truth of the matter is this: if you want to innovate, you have to design. You must engage in design thinking. And no, it’s not enough to hire a few creative specialists, hoping they’ll work their magic from the ergonomic comfort of their standing desks. You need all hands on deck.

Traditional business thinking has only two steps: knowing and doing. You “know” something, either from past experience or business theory, and then you do something as a direct result of that knowledge. (Lions kill cows, and thus we know that we must kill lions.) This feels safe and familiar–it feels like a best practice. But if you limit yourself to what you already know, you’ll never get a new idea.