5 Questions You Must Be Able To Answer About Your Business

One of the key opportunities for a business to grow is when leaders recognize the need to revisit, refresh, or redefine the key building blocks that drive their business. When the CEO or CMO realizes it’s time to reinvigorate and reposition their brand, it oftentimes highlights the need to refine or redefine their overall business strategy.

There is a lack of understanding around some of the most important building blocks for change. More often than not, there is a lack of agreement around what vision, mission, and values actually mean, why they’re important, and how to put them into action to drive growth. Oftentimes, prior work in this space is discounted because it’s either outdated or irrelevant, and it ends up living in generic and forgettable statements mounted on plaques in conference rooms.

If a team doesn’t have a clear and compelling reason to get out of bed each day, know where they’re heading, how they’re going to get there, and understand the rules of the road, they operate in a vacuum and are driving blind. When teams realize they’re lost and doing the wrong things, the organization usually starts to spin until someone says stop and asks for help.

Building a clear brand platform and keeping it alive is key. The platform should inform every facet of the business. Establishing clarity and buy-in to the company’s vision, mission, and values ensures that the strategy is clearly built from that foundation and can be shared as a compelling story your people will proudly execute against.

Here are five of the not-so-common sense questions to consider when refreshing and redefining your company’s brand platform and turning your strategy into a compelling story people understand.

Vision is a clear picture of the future. If your company’s vision isn’t clear, and if your team isn’t talking about the impact you’re trying to make in the world, then it’s time to revisit it.

Your vision should be a clear statement that paints a picture of how you want to see the world changed based on your brand’s role in it. The vision should be big and bold. It should be a stretch, thought-provoking, and inspiring.